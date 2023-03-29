2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 3: No. 75 overall: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
2022: 12 Games Played, 54 Catches, 899 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Returns, 0 Yards, 3 Tackles
2021: 14 Games Played, 30 Catches, 520 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 5 Kick Returns, 102 Yards, 3 Tackles
2020: 10 Games Played, 3 Catches, 20 Yards, 1 Carry, 20 Yards
The Falcons need a speed option at wide receiver and on offense in general. Kyle Pitts can't carry the entire load there, so bringing in someone Desmond Ridder is familiar with is a good idea, here. Tyler Scott has a lot of great strengths in the spots the Falcons' offense has been lacking. Top-end speed is his peak ability and he's comparable to Dennis Northcutt as an athlete. He may never be a 1,000-yard guy, but he's someone who can stress a defense in the NFL in ways the Falcons haven't been able to under Arthur Smith. Adding more depth at wide receiver is imperative as well.
Scott was excellent with Ridder as a third option in the offense and will be able to run plays out of the slot or out wide. He may have to learn some additional special teams duties that he didn't have in college like a gunner role just to earn some playing time early. The Falcons would be wise to get his speed on offense, though and could feature him in three-plus wide receiver sets that allow them to have Pitts, Drake London and new signing Scotty Miller also on the field to stretch defenses.