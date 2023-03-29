2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 4, No. 110 overall (from TEN): WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
2022: 6 Games Played, 37 Catches, 417 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
2021: 13 Games Played, 64 Catches, 1,081 Yards, 12 Touchdowns
2020: 10 Games Played, 3 Catches, 67 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2019: 11 Games Played, 4 Catches, 60 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Tackle, 1 Tackle for Loss
2018: 4 Games Played, 1 Catch, -3 Yards, Redshirted after 4 games
The Falcons need another long-term option for a possession wide receiver. Sure, they did go out and sign Mack Hollins to be the possession guy, but that was only a one-year deal, and the Falcons could easily move forward after 2023 without him on the roster. Because of that, doubling up on wide receivers for long-term depth behind Drake London is the right move. Tyler Scott, Cedric Tillman, and London as a trio would give the Falcons three distinct flavors to work with. Speed is Scott's nom de plum. Tillman would provide the power. London would be the mix of everything.
Having multiple long-term options makes a ton of sense for a team like Atlanta. Hollins and new signing Scotty Miller are both only on one-year deals and finding guys to build chemistry with Desmond Ridder and London and Kyle Pitts in the offense is imperative. Cedric Tillman does provide more speed than a typical power option in the offense, though and his size and vertical will make him tough to defend in the red zone.