2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 5, No. 159 overall (from JAX): S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
2022: 13 Games Played, 53 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 7 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 98 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: 5 Games Played, 5 Tackles
2019: Redshirted
Even though the Falcons just signed the highly talented Jessie Bates and have Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins on the roster, the Falcons still need some depth at the safety position. Ronnie Hickman, Jr. was one of the leaders on the Ohio State defense and should fit in well as depth at both safety spots. He'll compete with Hawkins for playing time and should have some special teams snaps early in his career as a core-four unit special teams.
Hickman has incredible instincts and can play either safety spot. He's one of the smarter players at the position in the draft, and he has enough requisite speed to be effective in many alignments. His best fit in Atlanta would be as a true strong safety and depth for Grant, but he could fill in as a free safety in a pinch. The Falcons should do well with a safety quartet of Hickman, Hawkins, Bates and Grant running their last line of defense.