2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 6, No. 203 overall (from HOU): CB Darrell Luter, South Alabama
2022: 13 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 7 Pass Deflections
2021: 10 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 4 Interceptions, 10 Pass Deflections
2020: 11 Games Played, 28 Tackles, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2019: Played at Pearl River Community College
2018: Played at Pearl River Community College
The Falcons need some depth at corner if they can't get a high-level starter. Darrell Luter fits the profile of the kind of corner that Jerry Gray, the new assistant head coach of Defense, and Ryan Nielsen, the new defensive coordinator, would want their corners to fit. Luter has talent in zone coverage and excellent ball-hawking instincts. The Falcons could use someone with his profile in the slot as a nickel defender or in dime sets.
The Falcons have some solid corner depth with A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong. However, competition with Hughes, Alford, Hall, and Armstrong for the nickel and dime roles as well as special teams snaps is needed. Luter could be a great gunner for the Falcons as well. With his ball skills, he could compete for the starting nickel even as a late round rookie cornerback. He could surprise for a starting role at the nickel position.