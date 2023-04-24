2023 NFL Draft: Final League-Wide Mock Draft
Here is how the 2023 NFL Draft could shake out
The NFL Draft is on Thursday, April 27th, and teams all over the league are finalizing their draft preparations by doing mock drafts with the information they are receiving from around the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons could be looking to do a lot of things, but in this situation, the Falcons stick at No. 8 overall and let the draft fall to them.
1) Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
The Panthers need a true franchise quarterback, and Bryce Young is their guy. Young is the best quarterback in the draft this year based on his college play, so the Panthers get exactly who fits their team, scheme, and need with this pick.
2) Houston Texans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
NFL teams overdraft a quarterback every year. Much like the pick of Zach Wilson for the Jets in 2021, Levis is a guy who is being overrated by both NFL teams and media due to his size, strength, and live arm. The Texans do need a franchise quarterback, but they likely still haven't found it.
3) Arizona Cardinals: DL/EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
This match is being made because there's some sort of expectation for the Cardinals to trade down, and in this situation, the Raiders would be the team to trade up. The Cardinals slotting down to seven should still net them a top prospect like Tyree Wilson to help their defense out.
4) Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
The Colts are looking for that franchise quarterback, and without Frank Reich in there to screw things up for their quarterback situation again, they finally grab their long-term franchise guy. Gardner Minshew should start for them at the beginning of the year, but Anthony Richardson is more pro-ready than most would expect him to be.
5) Seattle Seahawks: DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
Jalen Carter has had a lot of questions about him off the field. The one team that never cares about any of those questions is the Seattle Seahawks. Carter would fit in exceptionally well for them and is the first non-quarterback to get taken off the board.