2023 NFL Draft: Final League-Wide Mock Draft
11) Tennessee Titans: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
If the Titans miss out on their quarterback, they need to spend a pick trying to keep Ryan Tannehill as healthy as possible. Peter Skoronski can play any of the five spots on the offensive line and should be brought in at this pick to drastically upgrade their offensive front. Skoronski played left tackle in college but projects better to left guard if the Titans take him.
12) Houston Texans: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
After the Texans get their quarterback, adding another lock-down cornerback to their defense makes a ton of sense. Gonzalez has the potential to be that guy for the Texans, and with Derek Stingley on the other side of the field, new head coach DeMeco Ryans will have some fun pieces to play with.
13) New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
The Jets do have Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown under contract, but with both of them coming back from injury and Brown being older, the Jets should look into getting a franchise left tackle at 13. With this pick, Becton could end up moving either inside or to the right side and really give the Jets a talented offensive line that fits what they are trying to accomplish on offense.
14) New England Patriots: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
If the Patriots don't have five true starters on the offensive line, they will gladly take the best lineman they can off the board. In this situation, it's Broderick Jones to be a franchise left tackle for them for the long term. Jones has all the tools to be a beast in the NFL, and in New England, he'll get the coaching to maximize him.
15) Green Bay Packers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
The Packers go best player available here with the selection of Myles Murphy. Murphy would add to their pass rush options in 2023 and could be the long-term solution across from Rashan Gary on the defense. The Packers love to take raw talents and develop them the way they did with Gary.