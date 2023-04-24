2023 NFL Draft: Final League-Wide Mock Draft
16) Washington Commanders: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Devon Witherspoon falls a little bit and could be the unexpected faller in the draft. However, there just wasn't an ideal fit for him before this. The Commanders could use a dominant lock-down cornerback in their defense that could also play their nickel, and Witherspoon fits right in for the concepts Ron Rivera likes to run.
17) Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter, Penn State
The Steelers need as much defensive talent as they can get. Joey Porter is just as good as Witherspoon for the Steelers' defensive need. Porter is also a local-ish prospect, and his dad was a leader and dominant player for the franchise.
18) Detroit Lions: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
After adding to the defense in the first round with the selection of Will Anderson, the Lions decide to add to the offense. The Lions go with Jaxon Smith-Njigba to continue building out their wide receiver corps for Jared Goff to have options. With Jameson Williams suspended the first six games of the year, they'll need someone who can beat a team in the intermediate and deep levels and Smith-Njigba showed that he can do that at the college level against the best of the best.
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
The Buccaneers are moving Tristan Wirfs over to left tackle, and rightfully so, but they decide to bring in Anton Harrison here to play right tackle and give them a pair of bookends to ideally keep Baker Mayfield upright. If Mayfield can get protection, he has the weapons to do damage with in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and Rachaad White.
20) Seattle Seahawks: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
With Seattle moving to more of a 3-4 defense in 2023, they'll need to have a talented rotation of defensive linemen. By bringing in Jalen Carter in the top five and adding Bresee here, they'll add two extremely talented linemen to a corps that already includes the recent signing of Dre'Mont Jones and long-time Seahawk Jarran Reed.