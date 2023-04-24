2023 NFL Draft: Final League-Wide Mock Draft
21) Los Angeles Chargers: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Cornerback is arguably the weakest group on the Chargers at this time. With not much difference in the different cornerbacks at this point in the draft, Emmanuel Forbes looks like the schematic fit that the Chargers would want in Brandon Staley's defense.
22) Baltimore Ravens: WR Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian
The Ravens need to continue to add talented players around Lamar Jackson if they want to get him to stay in Baltimore. They already signed Odell Beckham, Jr., and have guys like Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins on the roster. Quentin Johnston would be a great fit for their need at the position and could give them a perfect No. 2 option in 2023 for Jackson with the potential to eventually be a No. 1.
23) Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, Southern California
The Vikings are almost the exact opposite situation of the Ravens. They have a quarterback who wants to be there and is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL today. However, they let Adam Thielen go in the offseason and need his replacement. Jordan Addison would be a perfect fit and could play the same role while adding more athleticism to the position.
24) Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
The Jacksonville Jaguars franchised Evan Engram in the offseason after a great year playing with Trevor Lawrence, but if they wind up not signing him long-term, a tight end is a big need. Michael Mayer would be a great addition even if they do sign Engram to a long-term deal because of the two-tight end sets that they could run with both guys.
25) New York Giants: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Could the Giants use more talent at other positions than the defensive line? Sure. But Lukas Van Ness is just way too good to pass up for them here. New York likes to run heavy rotations on their defensive line, and Van Ness would be a great fit for their rotational piece on their line both inside and at edge.