2023 NFL Draft: Final League-Wide Mock Draft
26) Dallas Cowboys: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
The Dallas Cowboys let Dalton Schultz walk in the offseason, and need to replace his starting role on offense. Dallas also believes in using matchup nightmares to help them create more offensive production. Darnell Washington is the epitome of a matchup nightmare and adding him to an arsenal that already has Brandin Cooks, Ceedee Lamb, and Michael Gallup should help Dak Prescott revert back to his nearly All-Pro form.
27) Buffalo Bills: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
The Bills lost Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears in the offseason. To replace him, they go back to the first round here with Trenton Simpson who has all the same kinds of tools that Edmunds had coming out of college. He also is a bit raw the way Edmunds was so that they can mold him into the linebacker they really want.
28) Cincinnati Bengals: OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
The Bengals need another starter on the offensive line. They went out and signed Orlando Brown to play left tackle and are planning on using Jonah Williams at right tackle. With La'El Collins still injured and just Cordell Volson as a competent interior offensive lineman, adding O'Cyrus Torrence to start at right guard makes a ton of sense here. A tight end was also considered, but it's a very deep draft for tight ends, and they should be able to get their guy in the second round.
29) New Orleans Saints: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, Louisiana State
The Saints love to take defensive linemen a round too early based on either injury concerns or talent reasons. B.J. Ojulari isn't one of those situations, though. Ojulari is easily a first-round talent and should be going higher in the draft. However, his testing wasn't very good due to the injuries he was dealing with, and going at the end of the first makes sense for him.
30) Philadelphia Eagles: LB/EDGE Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Drew Sanders has too much buzz to not go in the first round. The Eagles love to add versatile front-seven prospects to their roster and by adding Sanders, they get someone who could end up starting at linebacker for them while also trying to copy what the Cowboys do with Micah Parsons.
31) Kansas City Chiefs: S Brian Branch, Alabama
The Chiefs get the benefit of drafting the best player available at 31. Brian Branch should go higher based on his film, but his athleticism is what limits him from being picked this late. Branch could compete for a starting role in Kansas City as a rookie and potentially even be their nickel defender in those packages as well.
