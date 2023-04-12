2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
2022: 10 Games Played, 35 Tackles, 6 Pass Deflections
2021: 11 Games Played, 59 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 10 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: 5 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 1 Pass Deflection
2019: 12 Games Played, 35 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 5 Pass Deflections
Kyu Blu Kelly is a great fit for quite a few NFL teams because he's a solid all-around coverage player. He can play inside or outside and has prototypical size and the NFL pedigree from his dad who played 11 seasons. He's one of the best players in the draft with his technique and it makes up for his flaws with his lack of ideal athleticism. He's not as physical as needed in the running game and needs to improve there quite a bit. He compares favorably to Xavien Howard and could be a starter quickly.
Kelly is the kind of player that makes a lot of teams love him, but the weaknesses in his game will hold him back to around the third or fourth round. If the Falcons did select him in that area, he'd be a great fit for them as an outside corner who would have some special teams duties early on. The Falcons would be a great fit for him, but they may not want to take him until the fourth because he may not value as high on their board due to a wonky scheme fit.