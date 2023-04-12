2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: D.J. Turner, Michigan
2022: 14 Games Played, 36 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Recovered, 10 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown, 1 Punt Return, 3 Yards
2021: 14 Games Played, 33 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 7 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Return, 25 Yards
2020: 4 Games Played
2019: 4 Games Played
D.J. Turner is an exceptional athlete and has good size and length for the position. He's great in man and has good technique with his footwork and his hands. Turner reads the receiver concepts that attack him well and makes plays on the ball efficiently. He's even able to cover double moves in man and zone coverage well. He's even physical at the catch point and is competitive to a tee. Teams will love how he competes every single snap and the stamina he has to fight those battles every play.
Turner's issues come from his lack of play strength that makes it tougher for him to take on larger-than-average wide receivers. The Falcons would love a corner like him in their defense, and with his speed, he'll be a great asset on special teams. Atlanta would have to take him as early as the third, but could potentially get him with one of their two fourth-round picks. Jason McCourty is his best comparable, and if Turner had a 13-year career comparable to McCourty, the Falcons would love that.
Player Comparison: Jason McCourty
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.