2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
2022: 12 Games Played, 41 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 3 Interceptions, 14 Pass Deflections
2021: 10 Games Played, 52 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 9 Pass Deflections
2020: 7 Games Played, 33 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced
2019: 13 Games Played, 33 Tackles, 2 Pass Deflections
Devon Witherspoon is one of the best-man coverage cornerbacks in the entire draft. He mirrors well, uses the sideline to his advantage, and makes plays on the ball to keep it out of the receiver's hands. Teams will love his overall athleticism, even if his size isn't excellent overall. He's also got excellent reads when he's playing in zone defense and plays the ball well in the air. Teams will want to see more in run support from him and better open-field tackling.
He's very similar to Dunta Robinson coming out of South Carolina in that regard. He's someone who can cover with the best of them, but he needs to get more refined in some of his coverage techniques. The Falcons could see him as the best option at No. 8 overall or even in a trade down to around No. 11 overall so that they can pick up a couple of extra picks and still get a competent starter at cornerback across from A.J. Terrell.