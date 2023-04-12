2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Joey Porter, Penn State
2022: 10 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry, 11 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 51 Tackles, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 4 Pass Deflections
2020: 8 Games Played, 33 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 4 Pass Deflections
2019: 3 Games Played, 3 Tackles, 1 Pass Deflection, Redshirted after 4 games
Joey Porter, Jr. is a legacy for the NFL and is the son of former All-Pro Joey Porter. He's one of the best cornerbacks in the draft and fits in well with any coverage scheme. He's exceptional in press-man coverage and fights hard at the contested catch. Much like his father, he's all about the physicality in his game and likes to match up with players larger and stronger than him. He can get a bit grabby at times and needs to get better technically so he doesn't draw too many penalties.
Porter compares well with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore in a lot of ways and has high-level potential as a future No. 1 cornerback for a team. In a place like Atlanta, he's fitting in well as a No. 2 corner from day one and would also be a good fit for the special team's coverage the Falcons need. They would have to take him at the No. 8 overall pick, and the Falcons would look like they may not be getting the right value just like what happened with A.J. Terrell, but it won't matter in a season.