2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Cam Smith, South Carolina
2022: 11 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 5 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick
2021: 11 Games Played, 41 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 11 Pass Deflections
2020: 8 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 2 Interceptions, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Returns, -1 Yards
2019: 3 Games Played, 7 Tackles, Redshirted after 3 games
The Gamecocks had one of the best cornerback duos in college football in 2022, and Cam Smith was the No. 1 of their crew. Smith is great at baiting quarterbacks into poor throws so that he can knock the ball away and have an interception opportunity often. He does this in off-man and in zone. He has a high level of football intelligence and great coverage and run-stuffing instincts. He is very grabby in his coverage at times and despite solid overall speed, sometimes ends up a step behind.
While he can position his body well for the run, he does have trouble making tackles in the open field and makes some business decisions while playing in run support. The Falcons would expect him to compete for a starting role right away and could end up taking him in the first. However, should the Falcons take him in the first, it will be because they either traded down to around No. 16 overall or because they traded up into the back end of the first round.