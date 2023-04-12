2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Clark Phillips, Utah
2022: 12 Games Played, 24 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 6 Interceptions, 6 Pass Deflections, 2 Defensive Touchdowns
2021: 14 Games Played, 62 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Forced, 13 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: 5 Games Played, 25 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Recovered, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
Sometimes, there's a player who isn't big and isn't fast, but he's an excellent football player regardless of the issues with speed and size. Clark Phillips III is one of those players. He's an excellent all-around player who can play a variety of coverages well and is a willing and active participant in run defense. He's also not afraid to get his nose dirty on special teams and is a true leader in the locker room. Phillips is the kind of player off the field that head coach Arthur Smith wants.
Teams are going to line up to get Phillips to play their nickel role and potentially even start him outside after a year or so of adjusting to the NFL speed. Phillips is a good fit for the Falcons in that specific role for the defense and would instantly be the slot defender. The Falcons could look to get him at the end of day two or the beginning of day three. They would use him as a core four-unit special teams player and slot defender from day one.