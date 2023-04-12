2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
2022: 12 Games Played, 46 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 6 Interceptions, 10 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick, 3 Defensive Touchdowns
2021: 13 Games Played, 60 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 5 Pass Deflections
2020: 11 Games Played, 44 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 5 Interceptions, 6 Pass Deflections, 3 Defensive Touchdowns
Emmanuel Forbes is a highly productive ballhawk who like his last name suggests would be money as a return specialist as well. He's scored six touchdowns in his four years and is extremely instinctual when it comes to playing the ball in the air. He's able to cover deep over the top and doesn't get burned often. He is scheme agnostic and should go higher than he will because of size limitations that show up in his run defense. He can be over-aggressive at times, as well.
Forbes is missing some seat in the pants and needs to gain around 20 pounds of muscle without losing his trademark speed. The Falcons could take him in the third or fourth round and have someone who could end up as a potential starter for them long-term. He's going to be competitive on special teams and could end up being a return specialist early in his career. He has the potential to be a Trevon Diggs or Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie type that stacks the interceptions.