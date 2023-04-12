2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
2022: 15 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 7 Pass Deflections
2021: 15 Games Played, 34 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 2 Interceptions, 8 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: Redshirted
Kelee Ringo has excellent coverage technique and is a freak athlete for a cornerback. He's larger than the average corner and hits like a mack truck. He plays the run extremely well and even as an outside corner looks like a third safety out there. In man coverage, he can maintain his leverage and even with some focus lapses in his technique, he has the kind of recovery speed to compensate. If he can learn to maintain focus, he can be an exceptional cornerback.
He does get beat deep at times and has trouble keeping track of the ball when it's thrown deep. However, with how physical he plays, teams should love him as a potential safety conversion. He has sky-high potential there as well in the right scheme. The Falcons could love him and the swagger he would bring a defense. If they take him, it would likely be in the second round or after a trade-up into the bottom of the first round. He could compete for a No. 2 corner role and potentially a slot role.