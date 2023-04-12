2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Cornerbacks and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Darius Rush, South Carolina
2022: 10 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 7 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 25 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 1 Interception, 8 Pass Deflections
2020: 8 Games Played, 8 Tackles
2019: 12 Games Played, 3 Tackles, 1 Punt Returns, -2 Yards
2018: Redshirted
Darius Rush is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the draft. He's likely going to end up going in the third or fourth round of the draft, but he's easily a second-round prospect. NFL teams will love his size and athleticism at the position. They'll also love his man coverage ability and special teams ability. He's an extremely competent zone defender and is great at press-man coverage as well. He's hyper-competitive and works at his best going against the best.
Rush has shown that he is willing to man up against the absolute best of the best and take them on head-on. The Falcons should love him based on all of the aspects that fit the new defense under coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen comes from the world of heavy man press concepts with the Saints, and while Rush will likely have to cut his teeth on special teams to start with, the Falcons could end up putting him in the best position to succeed.