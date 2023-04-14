2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have a total of 39 sacks from the last two years combined. Investing in one of the top 10 edge defenders of this class would be a smart move for the team if they want to improve this number for the coming season. While they have signed Kaden Elliss, and he could play either linebacker or edge defender, it wouldn't be shocking if they continued to add more of a pure edge defender in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Falcons need to improve the unit by adding to their current group of Elliss, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Adetekunbo Ogundeji.
The 2023 class has a lot of different flavors of edge defender and pass rusher in it, and Atlanta could benefit from someone at the top of a very deep group. There are nearly 20 edge defenders who have earned top 100 grades from different draft sources out there and rightfully so. This is a very deep group of pass rushers. Basing this defense and how they would look at edge defenders off of what Ourlads has put on their website, it looks to be another multiple 3-4 look similar to what Dean Pees was running from 2021 to 2022. Because of this, they will likely look for another hybrid edge rusher.