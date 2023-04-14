2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Andre Carter, Army
2022: 10 Games Played, 41 Tackles, 7.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 44 Tackles, 18.5 Tackles for Loss, 15.5 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 4 Fumbles Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick
2020: 10 Games Played, 14 Tackles, 1.0 Sack, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Blocked Kick
2019: Redshirted
Andre Carter II has good athleticism and burst off the line and has a great frame to add weight to. Even at 6-foot-6-1/2", he could end up being a 270-pound edge defender without losing much speed and could gain a ton of strength. Carter was extremely productive as a junior and could end up as a talented pass rusher in the NFL with his work ethic. Teams will appreciate the fact that he played for a team that emphasized leadership. Carter has a great motor but has issues against the run.
The lack of strength he has from down to down causes him to get washed out at times. He also might have to take some time away from the league at some point to fulfill his Army duties, but he could potentially postpone those until the end of his career. The Falcons could end up taking him in the mid-rounds to be a rotational rusher who eventually turns into a full-time starter. He's ranked higher than a lot of other edge defenders more due to potential than his actual play.