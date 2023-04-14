2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Derick Hall, Auburn
2022: 12 Games Played, 60 Tackles, 12.0 Tackles for Loss, 7.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 2 Fumbles Forced
2021: 13 Games Played, 54 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Fumbles Forced
2020: 11 Games Played, 21 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced
2019: 11 Games Played, 13 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 2 QB Hurries
Derick Hall is the kind of edge rusher that teams will love because of his length and power despite a build more for speed. He's got great strength to toss around guys even in the Darnell Wright and Dawand Jones size range. He's a team leader who was a captain for the Tigers. He's good against the run, especially on backside pursuit. He can handle mobile quarterbacks effectively and plays extremely good contain. Unfortunately, he doesn't have great instincts off the snap.
Sometimes misdirection will cause Hall to overpursue. His bend is lacking around the edge, and he's a bit too predictable with his pass-rushing plan at times. NFL teams could see him as another Cliff Avril in their schemes. The Falcons could look at him in the second or third round and have a competent member of the edge rush and special teams units. Atlanta would be able to use him in their multiple formations and develop him to his best abilities within the scheme.
Player Comparison: Cliff Avril
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.