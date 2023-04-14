2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 1: Will Anderson, Alabama
2022: 13 Games Played, 51 Tackles, 17.0 Tackles for Loss, 10.0 Sacks, 12 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 3 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2021: 15 Games Played, 101 Tackles, 33.5 Tackles for Loss, 17.5 Sacks, 9 QB Hurries, 3 Pass Deflections
2020: 13 Games Played, 52 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles for Loss, 7.0 Sacks, 8 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced
If an NFL team wants a dominant pass rusher, they should look no further than Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the next great one. Will Anderson, Jr. is one of the best pass-rush prospects to come out in decades. He's a pure edge rusher who can destroy some of the best offensive tackles at any level. He was feasting in the SEC during the 2021 season, and will likely feast in the NFL once he gets up to the speed of the game. He's dominant in the way that Von Miller was when he was leaving college.
Atlanta would love to have someone like Anderson to build their pass rush around. Adding him to the mix would vastly improve the defense and give the Falcons a premiere pass rusher they haven't had since the days of John Abraham or Patrick Kerney. Bringing in Anderson would likely cost the Falcons future picks in a trade-up, but it would be worth it for just how good he is. The only question at that point would be whether William Andrews would let Atlanta give Anderson No. 31 as his jersey number.