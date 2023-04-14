2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
2022: 10 Games Played, 61 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 7.0 Sacks, 8 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced
2021: 13 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 13.5 Tackles for Loss, 7.0 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 9 Games Played, 10 Tackles, 1.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries
2019: 12 Games Played, 12 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry
2018: Redshirted
Tyree Wilson is one of the best prospects in the draft this year. He's someone who could slip to the Falcons' pick at No. 8 overall and be worth the selection in spades. He's one of the top six players in this draft and has an extremely high ceiling the way Jadeveon Clowney did coming out of college. Wilson has the frame, straight-line speed, and power to be an effective rusher off the edge as either a stand-up linebacker or as a hand-in-dirt defensive end.
He's a good pass rusher, but is better suited to defend against the run and should instantly help a team as a run defender. Once he gets his pass-rushing plan in order and develops his pass-rushing moves a bit more, he could be a dominant pass rusher for a team. He's awful in coverage, so dropping him is a bad idea. However, teams don't draft edge players to drop into coverage. If Wilson is there at No. 8 overall, the Falcons would be lucky to take him.