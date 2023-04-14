2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Myles Murphy, Clemson
2022: 13 Games Played, 40 Tackles, 11.0 Tackles for Loss, 6.5 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 7.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick
2020: 12 Games Played, 39 Tackles, 11.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 3 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
Myles Murphy is a great edge defender, especially against the run, and he has all the tools to be a good projection as a pass rusher. Murphy has great size and athleticism for the position but doesn't have the kind of bend that would be expected from an elite edge rusher. He's much more of a bull rusher than a speed rusher and has a great motor against the run and the pass. When he gets to the NFL, Murphy will have to add more to his pass rush repertoire like a cross chop or swim move.
Murphy has to get better at using his hands against either the rush or the pass. He also has zero coverage skills. The Falcons could take Murphy in the first round, but they would be better off if they decided to trade down to the middle of the round. Murphy is very similar to former Falcon Patrick Kerney who was the leader of the pass rush from 2000-2007. Murphy is an excellent fit for the Falcons' new defense and should fit in well as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end.