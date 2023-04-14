2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
2022: 12 Games Played, 45 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 11.0 Sacks, 6 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Blocked Kicks, 2 Punt Returns, 25 Yards
2021: 13 Games Played, 52 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles for Loss, 11.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 6 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 12 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.5 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Blocked Kick, 1 Punt Return, 31 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2019: 4 Games Played, 5 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Punt Return, 23 Yards
Isaiah Foskey is a solid athlete for the edge rusher position with a first-round level of athleticism and production. He's able to attack quarterbacks with a variety of pass-rush techniques and could end up being a key contributor on both defense and special teams. He's a good edge setter who can play the run extremely well. He needs to improve with his hands so that he can control blockers against the run better and get around pass blockers quicker.
Foskey is one of the better pass rushers because of his instincts and football intelligence and that shines through. He is a hard worker who understands what it takes to be successful at every level. Anthony Spencer is a great pro comparison for him as someone who fits in better as a 3-4 outside linebacker and pass rusher than a true 4-3 defensive end. The Falcons could take him in the second round and have a good fit for their hybrid schemes.