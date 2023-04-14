2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: B.J. Ojulari, Louisiana State
2022: 11 Games Played, 57 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 5.0 Sacks, 13 QB Hurries, 1 Fumbles Forced
2021: 12 Games Played, 53 Tackles, 11.5 Tackles for Loss, 7.0 Sacks, 9 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 10 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection
B.J. Ojulari is one of the more unique prospects in the draft and should fit in well with quite a few NFL defenses, but he may fall due to injuries during the draft process that didn't let teams get an accurate read of his athleticism. Ojulari is one of the smartest pass rushers in the draft with his pass rush plan and multiple effective counter moves. He has a great speed rush off the snap and is tough to block with how bendy he is. As a run defender, he's tough to run around because of his speed.
Ojulari gets blocked out of plays too often and doesn't pursue well enough from the back side of the play. He's very good at getting pressure on the quarterback but doesn't always finish the job the way he should. He misses too many tackles. The Falcons could look at Ojulari in the second round, and he would fit in well with the defense. He'd be more of a rotational pass rusher with Kaden Elliss, Arnold Ebiketie, and DeAngelo Malone taking on the primary edge defender duties.