2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Edge Defenders and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
2022: 14 Games Played, 46 Tackles, 11.0 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: 13 Games Played, 52 Tackles, 14.5 Tackles for Loss, 11.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 6 Fumbles Forced
2020: 5 Games Played, 3 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sack
Felix Anudike-Uzomah has great size and bend for the position. He's extremely intelligent and has the ability to bull rush because of his long arms and uses them to make great counter moves. He's got a strong punch when he's diving into his pass rush and understands how to read play actions effectively. Anudike-Uzomah has a great motor and is able to use it to beat blockers against the run and when he's pass-rushing. He was solidly productive during his time in college.
He has trouble with his base when he's trying to rush the passer, and his lack of leverage can lead to him being knocked off balance by a blocker quickly. The Falcons could draft him in the second or third round and have a talented pass rusher for the rotation similar to a Whitney Mercilus from Houston Texans fame. Anudike-Uzomah is someone who could thrive in a hybrid defense with multiple rush looks and rushing from multiple angles once he works out his technical kinks.