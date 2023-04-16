2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
2022: 12 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 3 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 10 Games Played, 35 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 QB Hurry
2019: 12 Games Played, 16 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry
When looking for a developmental day three defensive end, teams will expect someone rawer than Zacch Pickens. For some reason, there's talk of him being available on the third day of the draft despite him being extremely intelligent with his pass-rush plan and high level of athleticism. With a game that compares to other gap-shooting defensive tackles like Nick Fairley and Sen'Derrick Marks, teams will love his ability to rush the passer from multiple techniques.
Pickens doesn't have the power to be an effective bull rusher, but he wins more with his quickness and ability to shoot gaps. The Falcons would love him as a developmental rusher behind the long-time Falcons leader on the defensive line Grady Jarrett. Pickens has a lot of similarities to Jarrett when he was entering the league, but he needs to bulk up his frame a good bit. Atlanta could potentially get him on the first part of the third day of the draft.
Player Comparison: Sen'Derrick Marks
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.
