2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Bryan Bresee, Clemson
2022: 10 Games Played, 15 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections
2021: 4 Games Played, 12 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Interception
2020: 12 Games Played, 23 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kick
Brian Bresee has a great NFL-caliber defensive line build and projects versatility for both scheme and position at the next level. He's got a high level of football intelligence and is great at holding up to and bursting through double teams. He's got to develop better pass-rushing moves, but he has the kind of power to push through to the quarterback even off of his initial burst. While he wasn't a huge producer in college, he played in a role that wasn't designed for him to be a great producer.
Bresee's injury history is the biggest worry for him. He's had multiple injuries throughout his career that could limit his longevity at the pro level. Teams may not consider him until later in the first round because of this. The Falcons might look into trading up into the latter part of the first or trading back from No. 8 overall to get more picks if they like him enough. He would instantly be depth and add to the pass rush for the Falcons inside and be a long-term option next to Grady Jarrett.