2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Keion White, Georgia Tech
2022: 12 Games Played, 54 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 7.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: 4 Games Played, 4 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss
2020: Medically Redshirted
2019: 12 Games Played, 64 Tackles, 19.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Blocked Kick
2018: 8 Games Played, 11 Catches, 124 Yards
2017: Redshirted
Keion White is considered an edge defender in some circles, but he fits best for most teams as a hands-in-the-dirt defensive end. The Yellow Jacket has an ideal frame for a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 defensive end. He can play either role well and does well playing any of the techniques he needs to play in. He also has a non-stop motor that allows him to make plays even if initially blocked. White has a ton of power off the snap and can bull rush with the best of them.
White is a bit of an older prospect, but he could still have up to a 10-year career in the NFL with the right team. He's got to improve his hands, but teams will work with him on that. In Atlanta, he could be in an ideal situation with a mentor like Calais Campbell to help teach him how to use his hands in the league. He compares favorably to Cameron Jordan for his ceiling—someone defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is very familiar with. The Falcons should hope he falls to their second-round pick.