2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern Cal
2022: 14 Games Played, 46 Tackles, 22.0 Tackles for Loss, 13.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 3 Pass Deflections
2021: 12 Games Played, 48 Tackles, 7.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 2 Fumbles Forced, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Defensive Touchdown
2020: 6 Games Played, 22 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks
Tuli Tuipulotu is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL draft for 2023. He's got the ability to bend around the edge or drive through a blocker. Tuipulotu has a great pass-rushing plan from snap to snap and has the ability to rush with speed, rush with power and counter off of those primary moves. He does have some issues with shorter arms—32 inches—and a smaller frame for an inside defender at just 6-foot-3 and 266 pounds. Teams will love that he provides a ton of power even with his frame.
The biggest issue in Tuipulotu's game comes in the running game. He gets washed out at times by blockers and has trouble containing and setting the edge. Teams could see him as a Rod Coleman-type that is a 3-technique and is a gap shooter versus both the run and the pass in his best form. The Falcons could take Tuipulotu on the second day and have a great apprentice for the role that Calais Campbell is playing. He fits in well with the attitude that the defense is trying to have.