2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
2022: 12 Games Played, 38 Tackles, 9.0 Tackles for Loss, 5.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: 12 Games Played, 36 Tackles, 8.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.5 Sacks, 12 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 3 Pass Deflections
2020: 9 Games Played, 17 Tackles, 6.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections
2019: 8 Games Played, 6 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 2 QB Hurries
Adetomiwa Adebewore is one of the best interior pass rushers in the draft. He's able to shoot gaps extremely well and is arguably one of the best athletes to ever time at the draft. His ability to squeeze through blockers with his speed and quickness make him very comparable to an Ed Oliver type. Adebewore's explosion off the snap combined with his ability to dip around the edge makes him an interesting fit as not just an interior defensive lineman but a potential edge defender as well.
He's not the tallest defensive lineman out there, but he does have long arms for his frame. Teams will need to see him clean up his tackles and get a better feel for the game. However, he has the ability to be a first or second-round pick with his current skill set. If he's there in the second round, he would be a great amoeba defender for the Falcons' scheme and could very easily be their pick at 44. The Falcons would love to have someone like him added to their pass rush.