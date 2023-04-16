2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Gervon Dexter, Florida
2022: 13 Games Played, 55 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 51 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 12 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 0.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception
Gervon Dexter is a throwback defensive tackle in that Marcus Stroud-type build with the kind of quickness that Chris Jones has and is someone that can two-gap or one-gap with his play style. He's someone that could be a steal in the draft because of his ability to throw off blocks quickly and his high level of football intelligence. Dexter needs to learn how to time snaps better and get off of double teams quicker, but as he continues to develop, he should end up as a versatile starter.
He is someone who can play anywhere from the 1-technique nose tackle to the 5-technique defensive end. Trying to keep him away from getting tied up in double teams should be a focus of the scheme he ends up in because he can destroy an offensive lineman one-on-one. Despite being the ninth-best defensive lineman in these rankings, Dexter is easily a day-two talent that could be the Falcons pick in either the second or third round of the draft.