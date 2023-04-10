2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons made some great free-agent signings and have built the roster up through key, focused additions. However, they have seemed to neglect the interior offensive line outside of the extension with starting right guard Chris Lindstrom. The Falcons seem to love Drew Dalman who they drafted in 2021 with a fourth-round pick as their long-term center. There doesn't seem to be as much love for Jalen Mayfield, a 2021 third-round pick, or Matt Hennessee, a 2020 third-round pick. They also have a 2022 sixth-round pick in Justin Shaffer and a quality undrafted free agent in Ryan Neuzil.
Considering the Falcons need someone to stand out for their starting left guard role, this could end up being who the Falcons pick in the top 10 of the draft or look to trade down and select someone later in the first or even in the second or third round. The top 10 interior offensive linemen in this draft could all come right in and start for the Falcons for a decade and be quality, competent players. But the best fit is what matters more than the most talent. Centers and guards are combined here mainly because teams will mix and match interior guys regardless of their position in college.