2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
2022: 12 Games Started at Right Guard, 13 Games Played at Right Guard
2021: 15 Games Started at Right Guard
2020: 13 Games Started at Right Guard
2019: 8 Games Played at Right Guard
2018: 4 Games Played at Right Guard and Center, Redshirted after 4 games
Emil Ekiyor has excellent experience playing for one of the best programs in the nation as a three-year starter who has filled in at times before that. He's primarily a right guard and has excellent run blocking and is the kind of blocker who can get to the second level easily. He's not the largest guy and has shorter arms, and that could be a hindrance for him. He's not the strongest guy right off the bat, but he can turn into a great depth piece for a team instantly.
Teams are sleeping on his long-term potential though. Alabama blockers tend to need a year to adjust to the speed of the NFL, but once they adjust can be beasts right up front the way Landon Dickerson is. The Falcons may not have him high on their board, but Ekiyor has all the abilities of a day-two pick but will end up being a day-three pick. He may start out as Chris Lindstrom's primary backup right away but could be the left guard starter after a season.