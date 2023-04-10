2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 1: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
2022: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle
2021: 12 Games Started at Left Tackle
2020: 9 Games Started at Left Tackle
Peter Skoronski is getting top-10 pick hype as a left tackle prospect, but in reviewing his film, he looks more like a true left guard in the NFL. His strength is above average, and he has the foot quickness to play tackle, but he's not a true left tackle due to his lack of length. He gets beaten too easily to the outside, and teams will choose to go with someone else for the left tackle role. Outside of that, he fits in better for zone teams than power teams because he doesn't have enough "seat in the tush."
Teams like the Atlanta Falcons will like him a ton because he fits in well as a left guard and could start at the position in Atlanta for a decade. Atlanta has the perfect scheme for him and would be able to use him as both a dominating run blocker and a massive upgrade at left guard to protect starting quarterback Desmond Ridder in the passing game. He can hold up against defensive tackles that won't beat him with speed, and despite not having the power to play in a power scheme, he can play guard in a zone scheme extremely well.