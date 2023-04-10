2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
2022: 11 Games Started at Right Guard
2021: 12 Games Started at Right Guard
2020: 11 Games Started at Right Guard
2019: 13 Games Started at Left Guard, 14 Games Played at Left Guard
O'Cyrus Torrence is an excellent college right guard who fits power schemes much more than speed schemes. He's a strong right guard who can pass-protect well and is a great power run blocker. Torrence is very similar to Kelechi Osemele and Geoff Schwartz in that he's going to drive players off the line and open the interior lanes for a rusher. He's not an ideal fit for zone schemes because he can't pull quickly nor does he have the natural footspeed that's required.
In regards to the Falcons, they could like him as an interior blocker if they feel he's able to improve his foot speed. However, it's unlikely they would consider him where he'll get selected which is in the first round. He'd be an interesting fit in the second round should he fall there, though. He's not an ideal zone scheme fit, but head coach Arthur Smith has worked with similar blockers like Quinton Spain in the past and had great success with them.