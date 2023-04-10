2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 6: Lyke Wypler, Ohio State
2022: 14 Games Started at Center
2021: 14 Games Started at Center
2020: 3 Games Started at Center
Luke Wypler is a two-year starter at center for one of the best teams in the nation every year. He's one of the most athletic interior prospects in the draft this year. He's not a great fit for guard because he has trouble handling the power of a defensive tackle one-on-one, but he's a great run blocker and can hold up well enough in pass protection. He's smart and can make great calls on the line and has done so for years.
He's not as long as someone at guard should be. The Falcons could look into him with one of their fourth-round picks to potentially compete with Drew Dalman at center. This would also be a move that the Falcons could be using to signify that Matt Hennessy is more of a true guard than a backup center. Wypler would fit in well with the Falcons because of his fit in their zone-blocking schemes and could potentially take Dalman's job.