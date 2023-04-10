2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Interior Offensive Linemen and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
2022: 14 Games Started at Center
2021: 12 Games Started at Center
2020: 10 Games Started at Center
2019: 13 Games Started at Center, 14 Games Played at Left Guard, Right Guard and Center
2018: Sat out due to NCAA Transfer Rule
2017: Redshirted
If a team is looking for a pure center, Olesegun Olawatimi is the perfect fit for a long-term starter for that team. He's a guy who fits in well in either zone or man schemes but is better for zone schemes. He's able to drive linebackers at the second level and can make double-team blocks while rolling to the second level effectively against the run. He's excellent at reading defenses and making the right line calls to help his teammates hold up to the pass rush at the right time.
Oluwatimi has trouble with nose tackles that overpower him at times and has trouble pulling to the outside of the formation. The Falcons could look into him because he has the potential to be a massive upgrade at center and compares favorably to Matt Paradis who might not have been a Pro Bowl player but was a long-time starter in the NFL. The Falcon could see this and take Oluwatimi as early as the third round if they feel he's the perfect upgrade to Dalman.