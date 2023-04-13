2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
Top-ten linebackers and their potential fit with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have a need for a starting linebacker and any of the top 10 linebackers in this class could compete for a starting role up front in new coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defense. The Falcons did go out and sign Kaden Elliss to potentially be either a linebacker or an edge defender depending on what they do in the draft. Atlanta has some talented players on the roster in Mykal Walker and Troy Andersen, but they benched Walker in 2022 for Andersen. They should look into more competition at a minimum for their roster so that the Falcons have an improved defense.
The Falcons have a great group of coaches for their linebackers with Frank Bush and Nielsen combined. Atlanta should look for guys who can cover the intermediate areas of the field, have the ability to blitz, and understand their run fits exceptionally well. Linebackers are the glue of a defense, and the Falcons have a true need for their long-term Mike linebacker if they don't think that Andersen can be the guy. Atlanta needs some leadership in their linebackers unit and could end up bringing back Rashaan Evans for that role, but could also look to the draft for that as well.