2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 9: Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
2022: 9 Games Played, 39 Tackles, 10.5 Tackles for Loss, 8.0 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 3 Fumbles Forced, 1 Pass Deflections
2021: 14 Games Played, 68 Tackles, 17.5 Tackles for Loss, 11.0 Sacks, 5 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections
2020: 10 Games Played, 42 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2019: 14 Games Played, 24 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 8 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced
2018: 3 Games Played, 2 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry, Redshirted after 3 games
Nick Hampton is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the draft. His fit is better inside than at the edge, but he could slide to the edge with how good he is at playing the run and stacking and shedding his blocks. He's able to tackle almost any running back or quarterback in his range. Hampton has a frame that fits well for an inside linebacker and blitzer and plays like a poor man's Devin White at times. Using him from different blitzing angles will be the best way to use him.
Coverage is a weakness for him, but teams who want that blitzing inside linebacker will enjoy his play. He is a bit smaller but doesn't look to have the frame to get bigger. The Falcons could see him as they saw with Barkevious Mingo and consider a similar plan for his play. However, spending anything more than a fifth-round pick on him would be a bit of a waste. Hampton is good, but he's not the right fit for the Falcons with Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss on the roster already.