2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Dorian Williams, Tulane
2022: 14 Games Played, 131 Tackles, 8.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Forced, 7 Pass Deflections
2021: 12 Games Played, 73 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 Fumble Recovered, 3 Pass Deflections
2020: 12 Games Played, 98 Tackles, 16.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 3 Pass Deflections
2019: 11 Games Played, 14 Tackles
Dorian Williams is someone that will be a true steal for an NFL team in this draft. He's likely going some time on the third day, but he's extremely instinctual in all three duties that a linebacker has of coverage, run defense and pass rush. He's a right-place, right-time kind of player who will take on blockers and get to the ball carrier against the run. He's exceptional in coverage and understands coverage concepts to where he can man up on a linebacker or a running back.
Williams is also a leader on defense and was a team captain for Tulane. He's going to be a middle linebacker at the next level for a team and could end up as one for the Falcons. However, he's got a smaller frame and could use to gain some functional strength. The Falcons could really use someone like him in their defense and is a true football player with athletic potential. His worst-case scenario is as a special teams ace for an NFL team.
Player Comparison: Fred Warner
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.
