2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Drew Sanders, Arkansas
2022: 12 Games Played, 103 Tackles, 13.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, 6 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 3 Fumbles Forced, 5 Pass Deflections
2021: 12 Games Played, 24 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections
2020: 12 Games Played, 9 Tackles, 1 QB Hurry
Drew Sanders is a play-making linebacker who can blitz from any angle and would fit in well as either an edge or a linebacker. He's extremely athletic and compares well to Lavonte David in that aspect, but teams will prefer him. Sanders could fit in well with any team that runs a 4-3 or a 3-4 as one of the best linebackers in the draft. His issues are all related to his lack of instincts in coverage and against the run. He has trouble with counters and play action.
Teams will love him as a blitzer and could see the potential for him to be the next Jamie Collins. The Falcons would do well with him in the defense and could use him in the same kind of role that Kaden Elliss projects too. Unfortunately for Drew Sanders, he doesn't really fit in well with the current Falcons personnel and is redundant. The Falcons could take him if he's there in the second round if they feel he's a good fit, but there are projections for him at No. 8. It would be a mistake to take him before No. 44 overall in the draft, though. He's not a blue-chip prospect.