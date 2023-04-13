2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 3: Jack Campbell, Iowa
2022: 13 Games Played, 128 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: 14 Games Played, 143 Tackles, 3.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 6 QB Hurries, 2 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 6 Pass Deflections, 2 Defensive Touchdowns
2020: 5 Games Played, 29 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 3 Pass Deflections
2019: 11 Games Played, 5 Tackles
Jack Campbell is an extremely talented linebacker who fits NFL's modern defenses really well. He's definitely a jack of all trades who can blitz, cover and play the run effectively. His best abilities are to run the defense as a true Mike linebacker who commands respect in the huddle. Athletically, he's bigger, stronger, and faster than anyone at the position in years. He's a hard-nosed linebacker against the run in an old-school way. He's best in shorter and intermediate zone coverages.
However, he doesn't have the ability to play deep in a Tampa 2-style defense, despite being a great athlete. He's a step slow off the snap in diagnosing plays, but that's something that will get faster with more reps in the NFL. The Falcons could take him as early as their second-round pick. He'll remind them a lot of Keith Brooking and would be a long-term starter for the Falcons as their Mike linebacker in their new defense under defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.