2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 4: Noah Sewell, Oregon
2022: 12 Games Played, 56 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Pass Deflections, 1 Carry, 1 Yard, 1 Touchdown
2021: 14 Games Played, 114 Tackles, 8.5 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 2 Fumbles Forced, 5 Pass Deflections
2020: 7 Games Played, 45 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 1 Fumble Forced
NFL teams will appreciate Noah Sewell's size, strength and run defense. He's strong enough to take out a blocker and then drive his way right to the running back. He's extremely talented when it comes to reading the run. However, he's a bit slower than the average NFL linebacker in today's game and has trouble when it comes to coverage. He's very much an old-school linebacker like Jeremiah Trotter or Donta Hightower that fits in as a middle linebacker for a lot of schemes.
However, if he doesn't improve his coverage instincts or his blitzing abilities, teams won't start him at the next level. The same thoughts were had about Donta Hightower though. And Hightower had a great career in New England. The Falcons wouldn't likely have him high on the board even though he's a great overall prospect. Atlanta would likely look into taking him in the fifth or sixth round based on a poor fit, but he'd be used primarily as depth and special teams for the Falcons.