2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 5: Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
2022: 13 Games Played, 94 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry
2021: 15 Games Played, 112 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 2 Pass Deflections
2020: 10 Games Played, 76 Tackles, 10.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Catch, 31 Yards
2019: 13 Games Played, 72 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 0.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections
Henry To'oTo'o is one of the best-run defenders in the draft. He likes to get in the middle of the scrum and tries to knock a blocker out of the play and succeeds in that more often than not. He's an efficient tackler who doesn't miss. He also has excellent overall technique and solid enough athleticism for the NFL. He's poor in coverage but it's more due to technique and could get better as a blitzer with his excellent snap timing. He gets blocked out of the play by offensive linemen too often.
Teams will appreciate his thumping nature, but he has to get better in coverage before he has a long-term starting capability. The lack of coverage ability will turn the Falcons off of him early in the draft, but if he's there in the fourth round, he could be a good depth and special teams linebacker while he turns into an all-around guy. He has the intelligence to be a great blitzer and coverage guy, but he has to refine his technique and gain more functional strength.