2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 7: Daiyan Henley, Washington State
2022: 12 Games Played, 106 Tackles, 12.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 3 Fumbles Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Catch, 36 Yards
2021: 12 Games Played, 103 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 4 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Pass Deflections, 2 Defensive Touchdowns
2020: 9 Games Played, 49 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss
2019: 4 Games Played, 5 Tackles, 1 Kick Return, 12 Yards, Took Medical Redshirt after 4 games
2018: 13 Games Played, 9 catches, 129 yards, 5 Kick Returns, 111 yards, 1 Tackle
2017: 12 Games Played, 8 Catches, 103 yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 0 Yards, 19 Kick Returns, 439 Yards, 2 Tackles
Daiyan Henley is an exceptional athlete who can range the entire field against the run or pass. He's an effort player who takes great angles to the ball and is good on special teams as well as defense. Henley may be a smaller linebacker, but he can take out blockers on his way to the running backs. He needs to get better at reading things like zone-read and play-action and stop overplaying one way. Misdirection kills him on most plays and his instincts lead him the wrong way too often.
NFL teams won't see much blitzing ability from Henley and would prefer to see better coverage instincts from him. Mesh plays hurt him just as much as other misdirection plays do. The Falcons could really use someone like Henley in their defense and on special teams. Having someone like Henley would give them the depth that they're missing. Atlanta would have to take him as early as the fourth round and if he's there any later, they could get a steal in Henley.