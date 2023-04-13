2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Linebackers and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 8: DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
2022: 12 Games Played, 96 Tackles, 10.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 5 Pass Deflections
2021: 11 Games Played, 74 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Blocked Kicks, 1 Punt Return, 17 Yards
2020: 10 Games Played, 60 Tackles, 8.0 Tackles for Loss, 1.0 Sack, 4 QB Hurries, 2 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Forced, 7 Pass Deflections
2019: 8 Games Played, 18 Tackles, 7.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 3 Pass Deflections
2018: 9 Games Played, 1 Tackle
Demarvion Overshown is not just the best name in the draft, he's also one of the better linebackers in the draft. He's very good at diagnosing plays quickly and is at his best when he can find the gap to shoot through both as a blitzer and as a run defender. He's also a great diagnostician when he can drop into his zones. He's got to improve in the run game when he's taking on blocks and needs to get better at stacking and shedding to get to the ball carrier.
Overshown is a little light in the seat and could use about 10 pounds on his frame of good weight that allows him to improve his play strength. He also needs to do better against the run as his run fits leave a bit to be desired when he plays toward the middle. The Falcons would likely have to take him in the middle of the draft. Overshown would start out on special teams early in his career but could challenge for a starting role at the weakside linebacker role.