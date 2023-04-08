2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 10: Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
2022: 4 Games Started at Left Tackle
2021: 14 Games Started at Left Tackle
2020: 8 Games Started at Left Tackle, 9 Games Played at Left Tackle
2019: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle
2018: No Games Played
2017: Redshirted
Carter Warren has an exceptional size profile to play left tackle in the NFL. He's a phenomenal fit for NFL teams as a pass-and-run blocker who can fit either a power or zone scheme. He has solid all-around technique but is coming into the NFL as an older prospect than what NFL teams would prefer. He's also recovering from an injury that sidelined him after the first four games of the season. On the flip side, teams will like the leadership he can bring in as an older prospect.
The Falcons look like a good fit for Warren who would play a swing tackle early in his career and could spend time refining his technique until he's called upon to be the long-term starter. The worst case for Warren is a career like Ty Nsekhe where he's a preferred backup until he's nearly 40 years old. Atlanta would likely have to take him in the fourth round to get him on the roster. But he'd be worth that pick and more.
Player Comparison: Terron Armstead
All stats are courtesy CFBStats.com or official team websites. RAS athleticism comparisons are courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores.