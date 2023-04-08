2023 NFL Draft: Top 10 Offensive Tackles and their fits with the Atlanta Falcons
No. 2: Paris Johnson, Ohio State
2022: 13 Games Started at Left Tackle
2021: 13 Games Started at Right Guard
2020: 4 Games Played at Left Guard, Right Guard, and Right Tackle
Paris Johnson is another guy who fits in with any team, in any scheme, and can likely align at any of the four non-center spots on an offensive line. While Johnson is a bit raw as a left tackle, he has an extremely high ceiling and could be a franchise player there. Teams could really view him as more of a guard, though, and not in a bad way. He played right guard as a sophomore at a level that would make Chris Lindstrom proud. He has ideal size for a tackle and the footwork of one too, though.
Teams would be able to start him at guard or tackle right away with the long-term plan of developing him into a left tackle. He has to work on technique and really improve his hand placements from snap to snap. The nasty streak he has is a huge plus for him in the eyes of a team by the Falcons. Atlanta would likely have to take him in the first round to secure his services and would instantly start him as a left guard for his rookie year. He'd be an instant upgrade over the group they have.